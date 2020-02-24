Jeanette “Jan” M. Kiefer, 91, Little Falls

January 16, 1929 - February 24, 2020

Jeanette “Jan” M. Kiefer, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls died Monday, February 24 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Jeanette “Jan” M. Kiefer was born on January 16, 1929 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to the late Peter E. and Adele A. (Kost) Wilms. She grew up in Sleepy Eye where she attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and High School, graduating in 1946. Following High School, Jan attended St. Theresa’s College in Winona, Minnesota for one year. She then attended Miss Woods School for Kindergarten and Elementary Education. She taught in Merrill, Wisconsin for two years; Port Washington, Wisconsin for one year and St. Louis Park, Minnesota for three years. Jan was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Kiefer on July 13, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Following their marriage, Jan and Larry lived in Golden Valley, Minnesota and Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They then moved to Little Falls, Minnesota in 1956 where they continued to live out the rest of their lives. Larry died in January of 1994. Jan worked for 22 years at the Middle School and High School in Little Falls. She taught CCD classes and worked with Campfire and Cub Scouts. Jan enjoyed reading and playing bridge. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Laurie (Lenny) Rose of Woodinville, Washington, Kevin (Cindy) Kiefer of Kirkland, Washington, Michelle Kiefer of Salt Lake City, Utah, Michael (Jeanne) Kiefer of Orlando, Florida, Greg (Susan) Kiefer of Bonaire, Georgia and Patrice (Todd) Anderson of Faribault, Minnesota; brother, Herb Wilms of Edina, Minnesota; sisters, Ione McCarthy of Butte, Montana, Mary Fran Peterson of Perham, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Adele Wilms; husband, Lawrence “Larry” Kiefer and sister, Charlotte Jacobson.