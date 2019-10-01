Jean L. Anderson, 85, Hot Springs Village, AR

July 3, 1934 – September 28, 2019

Jean L. Anderson, age 85 of Hot Springs Village, AR, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October, 4, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Burial will take place at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wennersborg Cemetery, Hoffman, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jean Leone Randin was born on July 3, 1934 in Kensington, MN to Leonard and Viola (Adams) Randin. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1955. On June 12, 1955 Jean was united in marriage to Myron Anderson at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Hoffman, MN. They settled in St. Peter, MN where Jean taught the third grade and was a finalist for MN Teacher of the Year. Jean was an active member and Sunday School Teacher at Trinity Lutheran church in St. Peter. She furthered her education earning a Masters of Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1980. After they both retired Jean and Myron moved to Hot Springs Village, AR. Jean enjoyed golf, horses, traveling, playing piano, crossword puzzles and painting. She was an accomplished seamstress and an avid reader. Jean was a member of the National Education Assn., Minnesota Education Assn., Lady Duffers golf group. She was also an active member of Community of Joy Lutheran Church in Hot Springs Village, AR and also attended Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud

Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Myron; children, Laurie (David) Martinson of Snohomish, WA, Scott (Mamie) Anderson of Horace, ND, and Lisa (Walter) Anderson-Peck of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren Zachary and Lucas Martinson and Kristian Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nathan Earl Anderson on Sept 30, 1995 and her infant brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to E.L.C.A. World Hunger.