Jean Katherine Karnes, 89, St. Cloud

December 21, 1934 - March 12, 2024

Jean Katherine Karnes, 89, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on March 12, 2024. Funeral services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 AM, with a graveside service at North Star Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Jean was born on December 21, 1934 to Roy and Florence (Larson) Anderson in Upsala, MN. She married Ivan L. Karnes Sr. on February 23, 1957 in Burtrum, MN. They were blessed to share a marriage of over 50 years. Jean worked at many jobs, including one at the Sanitary Bakery in Little Falls, FDC, and Vision Ease of St. Cloud. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking, feeding wildlife, going walks, and making her famous pistachio pudding.

Jean is survived by her three sons, Ivan Jr., Dan (Laureen), and Brad; grandsons, Jason (Paige) and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Brooks, Hudson, and Savannah Karnes. She is preceded in death by her husband who passed away in 2011, her parents, and her son Brian, who passed away in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.