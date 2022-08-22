Jason Standage, 43, Little Falls

October 22, 1978 - August 18, 2022

Jason Standage, 43 year old resident of Little Falls died unexpectedly Thursday, August 18 at his home. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30-11:00 A.M on Thursday, August 25 at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the main gates of Camp Ripley. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 25 at the Camp Ripley Chapel. If you plan on attending the service please have a valid form of ID. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Jason Lee Standage was born on October 22, 1978 in Mesa, Arizona to Gayle and Linda (Whatcott) Standage. The family moved to Minnesota and Jason attended school in Moose Lake, MN. He graduated with the class of 1997. He was very active in high school as a member of the Jazz Band, Choir, Drama Club and the school's hockey team. Jason could play a variety of instruments. He loved music and music was a huge part of his life. Jason began his military career at the young age of 17, he was very passionate about the military. He served his Country in the Army National Guard for over 26 years. He worked for the National Guard in Hibbing, MN for 8 years in the OMS Shop and then transferred to Camp Ripley in 2013 and was currently a Federal Technician with the Department of Military Affairs. Jason was united in marriage to Amanda Mahlman on July 3, 2008 in Kettle River, MN. The couple was blessed with three children, Dominic, Aurora and Trinity. He enjoyed fireworks, woodworking, Legos, golfing, ice fishing, hunting and listening to music especially, Guns and Roses. Jason was a huge Minnesota Wild Hockey fan. He was a current member of the Army National Guard and the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amanda Standage of Little Falls: children, Dominic Standage of St. Cloud, Aurora Standage of St. Cloud and Trinity Standage of Little Falls; mother, Linda Standage of Sturgeon Lake, father, Gayle Standage of Lino Lakes; siblings, Marcy (significant other, Devin) of Duluth, Dawn Homstad of Minnesota, Bridget Standage of Lino Lakes; mother-in-law, Dawn (Don) Schatz of Kettle River and many relatives and military friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.