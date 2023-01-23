Jason R. Hainlin, 46, Sauk Rapids

September 15, 1976 – January 18, 2023

Jason Robert Hainlin, age 46, Sauk Rapids, MN, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in St. Cloud, MN.

Jason was born September 15, 1976 in St. Cloud, MN to Michael and Janet (Olson) Hainlin. He graduated from Sartell High School. Jason worked many different trades, but was most proud of his employment with Obayashi Tunnel World as an underground boring operator. He enjoyed writing and playing music and motorcycling. Jason was a creative individual which was evident in all aspects of his life.

Survivors include his daughter, Emma Hainlin; mother, Janet K. (Robert Gustafson) Hainlin, Bonita Springs, FL; brother, Adam Hainlin, Sartell, MN; sister, Jennifer (Jeff) Lindstrom, Hanover, MN; and nephews, Owen and Brady Lindstrom.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial gathering will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.