Jason I Spillum, 81, Little Falls

April 1, 1940 - October 22, 2021

Jason I Spillum, 81 year old resident of Little Falls died Friday, October 22 at St. Gabriel's Hospital. A Celebration of Jason's life will be Saturday, October 30 at 1:00 P.M. at First United Church in Little Falls with Rev. Tony Romaine officiating. A time of gathering will be from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: The Jason and Dianne Spillum Scholarship Fund, 900 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or First United Church, 1000 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Please consider wearing a mask if you plan on attending the service.

Jason (Jay) Irving Spillum was born on April 1, 1940 in Rugby, ND to the late Glen and Ida (Rudolph) Spillum. He grew up in the Rugby area where he attended and graduated high school. Jason was united in marriage to Dianne Dodds on December 16, 1961 at the Lyndale Congregational Church in Minneapolis. A short time later, the couple moved to Moorhead, MN, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics with a minor in Physical Education from Moorhead State University. He would later obtain a Master's in Education plus 45. Jay taught at the Little Falls Junior High before finishing his 33 year teaching career at the Little Falls Community High School. He retired in 1997, but continued to serve another 16 years as a member of the School Board and 6 years at the St. Cloud Technical College teaching in the math department. Jays love of sports and his belief in giving back to kids led to coaching junior high football, basketball, track & field and high school swimming, golf and track & field. Jason also officiated and umpired for several sports. Jay enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and the bass guitar. His greatest joy was attending his children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. As a couple, Jay and Dianne, enjoyed Friday night Dance Club, playing Bridge or spending time at the casino. As a family, camping, time at the cabin, trips to Rugby or out west to visit family were highlights. Jay was an active member of First United Church, where he sang in the choir, the Minnesota State High School League Coaches Association, the Moose Club and a Barber Shop Quartet.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dianne Spillum of Little Falls; children, Tanya (Mark) Kirschenman of Waverly, Betty (David) Elliott of Prior Lake, Marnie (Bob) Kane of Edina, Jason (Stacy) Spillum of Little Falls, Sara (Robin) Pohlman of Little Falls and Julie (Wade) Whitworth of Detroit Lakes; grandchildren, Andrew (Alyssa) Holte, Emily (Joshua) Vossen, Alyssa (Sam) Scherer, Travis Spillum, Alec Spillum, Isabella Kane, Kendra Pohlman, Sawyer Kane, Kylie Pohlman, Jayden Spillum, Gabrielle Whitworth, Aunika Spillum and Carter Whitworth; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Olivia, Madison, Evalyn Butcher and Margot Holte, Lorraine and Archer Vossen and Rowan Scherer; siblings, Douglas (Linda) Spillum of West Linn, OR and Jerilyn (Darrel) Lider of Fergus Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ida Spillum; brothers, Galen Spillum, Merlin Spillum, Bradley Spillum; sister, Mary Lou Spillum.