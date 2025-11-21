November 20, 1977 - November 19, 2025

Jason Determan, 47 year old resident of Pierz formerly of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 19 at the Pierz Villa. A Celebration of Jason's life will be held on Tuesday, November 25 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A private family burial will be held at Bear Head Cemetery in Pillsbury.

Jason Determan was born on November 20, 1977 in Little Falls to the late Michael and Debra (Stephan) Determan. The family made their home in Long Prairie from 1977 until moving to Little Falls in 1990. Jason attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1996. He worked briefly at Camp Ripley North of Little Falls. After high school, he attended St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Mankato University. He enjoyed listening to all genres of music, watching movies, reading mystery novels and first generation releases. Jason was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed collecting sports cards and artwork. Jason will be remembered for his kind and thoughtful heart and his love for family especially his niece and nephew.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Jessi (Roy) Petersen; niece, Estelle Petersen; nephew, Harlen Petersen; aunts and uncles, Denise (Bill) Schillinger, Susan Schwinghamer and Scott (Roxanne) Determan of Browerville and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Debra Determan; grandparents, Robert and Shirley Determan, Albert and Vivian Stephan; uncles, aunts and cousins.