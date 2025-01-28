Break out the shorts and light jackets. Minnesota is thawing...again.

Our warm, early spring-like temperatures continued today with temps pushing into the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies were off-set a little with breezy winds.

The National Weather Service says winds will increase in the St. Cloud area and become "blustery" tonight with lots of clouds. Temps will settle into the mid-20s.

MORE WARMTH TO COME

Although Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, temps will again rise into the mid 30s.

Skies will clear Wednesday night and set the stage for mid 40s and abundant sunshine Thursday.

Temps will moderate to 31 Friday, but skies will remain mostly sunny.

Warm temps in the mid 30s again across the St. Cloud area on Saturday with a chance of snow after noon.

COLD RETURNS

Winds will pick up Sunday and temps will fall to below zero Sunday night with winds gusting to 25 miles an hour.

Monday will feel a lot colder with daytime temps of around 11.

Minnesota's an interesting place to live in January, isn't it? Didn't we suffer through temps around -30 just a week or two ago?

Enjoy the thaw while it lasts this week.