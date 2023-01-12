January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal.
In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is 3 degrees.
It will be warm enough in fact, that precipitation moving in Sunday night and Monday looks to fall almost exclusively as plain rain.
Behind that Monday system, we will see a gradual cooling trend the rest of the week, but there continues to be no signs of any artic air intrusions in the near future.
