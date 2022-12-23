Janice “Jan” E. Clemenson, 84, St. Cloud

November 11, 1938 - December 22, 2022

Janice “Jan” Elizabeth Clemenson, age 84, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home in St. Cloud.

Funeral service will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Siren, Wisconsin.

Janice Elizabeth Clemenson was born on November 11, 1938, to the loving family of John and Janet Costello joining her older siblings John (Jack) and Joyce. Jan grew up in Des Moines, Iowa where she graduated from Lincoln High School. On October 29, 1960, Jan married her husband Richard Clemenson.

As a young child, Jan was a very quiet and shy girl; however, she became a very confident and outgoing young lady. Jan was a very talented musician and fan of the fast-paced dances of the 50s and 60s. When she was not living it up on the dance floor, Jan enjoyed entertaining others with her accordion.

Jan has always been fiercely committed to her faith, family, and friends. A favorite story from Jan’s childhood is when her dad returned home from World War II and she spotted him on the train platform and went running through the legs of everyone to welcome him home with most magical and loving hug. Family was everything to Jan. Jan and husband Rick started their own family in 1962 with the birth of their first child. They went on to raise seven children: Sandi (Dave) Carroll, Lynda Clemenson, Rick Clemenson, Joyce (Mitchell) Turner, Michael (Tania) Clemenson, Mary (Keith) Swingle, and Thomas (Bethany) Clemenson. Jan was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Over the years, Jan supported the family businesses providing accounting and administrative duties for operations in both Iowa and Wisconsin. Jan was very committed to her faith and the Catholic Church serving on several local parish committees as well as at the Diocesan level. Jan’s commitment to family and faith lead her to become a pastoral chaplain where she supported others with their faith journey during some of their most challenging times.

Jan will be deeply missed by her loved ones each and every day; however, we are confident that she was greeted with the same magical and loving hug by her dad (and loved ones) in heaven that she gave as a young child.

Memorials are preferred to Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota or Coborn’s Cancer Center.