Janice “Jan” C. Hartmann, 67, Hillman

August 4, 1951 - April 8, 2019

Janice “Jan” C. Hartmann, 67 year old resident of Hillman passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bull Dog Lake with Fr. Elias Gieske officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the start of the service on Thursday at the church in Bull Dog Lake. A private family burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, PO Box 55071 #15530, Boston MA 02205-5071, or to the charity of your choice.

A full and complete notice to follow.