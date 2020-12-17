Jamison Deters Wins WJON’s Light Up St. Cloud [VIDEO]

Jamison Deters from Becker is the winner of WJON's Light Up St. Cloud promotion. He went above and beyond by decorating his home, garage and yard. We were so fortunate to receive so many great entries from festive Central Minnesotans. Thank you to everyone for making this a brighter holiday season. Deters wins the $500 grand prize from WJON and Light Up St. Cloud sponsor Minnesota Lighting, Fireplace and Flooring Showroom.

