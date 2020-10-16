Jamie M. McMullen, 55, St. Cloud

December 18, 1964 – October 16, 2020

Jamie Mari McMullen, age 55, St. Cloud, MN died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

There will be no funeral services. Burial and Celebration of Life will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, WI at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral. Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jamie was born December 18, 1964 in Superior, WI to James and Mary (Koenen) McMullen. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1983. After high school Jamie attended St. Cloud Vocational School and received a certificate in Electronic Data Processing in 1984. Jamie worked at Fingerhut for more than 20 years and later was employed by United Healthcare in Plymouth, MN for 20 years. While she was working Jamie also graduated from St. Cloud State University earing her Bachelor’s Degree in 1997 with a major in Speech Pathology and a minor in Gerontology. She was respected by her work colleagues both in Minnesota and internationally for her training skills, knowledge and patience.

Jamie was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She served as a volunteer for Senior Helping Hands for more than 20 years. Jamie enjoyed BBQ’s with friends, participating in Rendezvous Encampment of Voyagers across the Midwest, traveling, gardening, crafting, and was an ancestry detective. She had especially fond memories of the times over the years spent at Deer Lake, WI with family. Jamie will be remembered for her generosity to give of herself to help family and friends whenever called upon.

Survivors include her parents, James and Mary McMullen of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Jo McMullen-Boyer (Mike Forester) and her daughter, Fiora Boyer of St. Cloud, MN; sister-in-law, Denise McMullen and her daughter, Sydney McMullen of Bloomington, MN; former brother-in-law, David Boyer of Sauk Rapids, MN; godchildren, Cory Imholte of Clearwater, MN and Kaden and Brenton Jones of Monticello, MN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark McMullen in 2002.