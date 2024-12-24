James R. Tingblad, 86, Sauk Rapids

June 26, 1938 – December 23, 2024

attachment-James tinglblad loading...

James Rodney Tingblad, age 86, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Monday, December 23, 2024 at his home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jim was born June 26, 1938 in St. Cloud, MN to Roy and Ruth (Olson) Tingblad.

Survivors include his sons, Timothy (Wendy) Tingblad of St. Cloud, MN and Thomas (Linda) Tingblad of Ramsey, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parent; wife, Helen on December 2, 2024, daughter Christine M. Tingblad, and brothers, Peter and Jack Tingblad.