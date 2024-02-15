James Mathew Feeny, 67, St. Cloud

October 9th,1956 - February 11th, 2024

Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 11th, 2024, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

James (Jim) Feeny passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67 on February 11, 2024 leaving behind a legacy of service and compassion. Jim was born on October 9, 1956 in Duluth, MN to Lawrence (Larry) and Mary (Mesich) Feeny. He graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1975 and received his bachelor's degree from University of MN Duluth.

Jim moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1983 to serve at the St. Cloud Police Department, where he found fulfillment in community service. On April 23, 1988, he and Jeanne Kruchten married and embarked on a shared journey of love and adventure. Their union blessed them with three amazing children—Kallie, Ryan, and Mackenzie—who filled their lives with immeasurable joy. Jim's dedication to his family was unwavering and he cherished every moment spent together, whether it was exploring new destinations, coaching his children in youth sports, or proudly attending their activities (even sometimes in his uniform).

Jim had a distinguished career spanning 29 years at the St. Cloud Police Department. He exemplified integrity, courage, and commitment in his role. Joining the force on February 14th (Valentines Day), 1983, his tenure saw him navigate through the complexities of law enforcement with a steadfast dedication to justice and community welfare until his retirement in April 2012.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jim touched the lives of countless individuals with his kindness, generosity and dedication to his community. His gentle demeanor and genuine concern for others left an undeniable mark on the community he served. Whether it was offering a helping hand to those in need or lending a compassionate ear to those facing challenges, Jim's kind heart endeared him to all who crossed his path. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His unwavering dedication extended beyond the confines of his dutiesas Jim tirelessly volunteered his time and resources to various community initiatives, from organizing neighborhood watch programs to being a dedicated member of the St. Cloud Metro Lions Club and the Minnesota Knights of Columbus at Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud, MN.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Jeanne, his devoted children Kallie (Minneapolis), Ryan (Minneapolis) and Mackenzie (Duluth), sister Carole Borndal, Aunt Margaret Fracassi, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kris (Lee) Pflepsen, Kathy Jennnings, Tom (Sue) Kruchten, MaryKay (Geary) Yaeger, John (Jean) Kruchten, Kevin Kruchten, Pat (Shana) Kruchten; as well as extended family and friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Mary Feeny, in-laws Ralph and Donna Kruchten, brother-in-laws, Jeff Borndal and Jeff Jennings, and nephew, Travis Jennings.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Clinic for the compassionate care that was provided for Jim.