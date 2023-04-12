James “Jim” J. Storms, 81, Clearwater

November 8, 1941 - April 10, 2023

James “Jim” John Storms, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, April 10th, 2023 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to mass on Monday at chuch. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Help of Christians parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jim was born on November 8, 1941, to Herb and Florentine (Gohman) Storms and was raised on the family farm in Clearwater. He graduated from Technical High School, St. Cloud in 1959. Jim married the love of his life, Delores Benning on July 15, 1961, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta.

Jim loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, tinkering in his garage, spending time with the grandkids on the boat during the summer and at deer camp. Jim worked at Sacred Heart Church as their head of maintenance until retirement. Previous to that, Jim worked at Vision-Ease for many years. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Jim will be forever missed by his wife, Delores; his children, Cathy (Glenn) Listul, of St. Cloud, Linda (Brian) Blonigen of Clearwater, Chris (Fiancé Brian) Gruber of St. Augusta, Tony (Shelly) of Clearwater and Becky (Mark) Schramel of Foreston; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 10 siblings.