James “Jim” Gustner, 74, Little Falls

November 5, 1949 - August 18, 2024

attachment-James Gustner loading...

James "Jim" D. Gustner, 74 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 18 at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis from complications following surgery. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, August 23 at the church. The burial will held in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls.

James Daniel Gustner was born to Douglas and Shirley (James) Gustner on November 5, 1949 in Minneapolis, the second of five children. He graduated from West High School, Minneapolis, in 1967. He attended Metropolitan State University. As a young man he worked for Burlington Northern railway. He met and married Sue while both were working at Robert Lenox Associates interior design studio. Jim and Sue moved to Lincoln, Minnesota where they owned and operated the Valley Pub. Two children, Daniel and Sarah were born while they lived in Lincoln/Fishtrap Lake. The family moved to Little Falls where Jim worked at Larson Boats for 25 years. He also sold real estate for several years before retirement.

Jim had a great sense of humor, he enjoyed golfing, fishing on Lake Kabetogama, and Fishtrap Lake. He had an artistic talent, he liked to cook, and rarely turned down a corn dog, White Castle or Spamwich. Jim’s biggest enjoyment was time spent with his four grandchildren and family.

Jim is survived by Susan, his wife of 47 years; son Daniel (Holly), Avery and Lucas of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; daughter Sarah (Cody) Hewitt, Finn and Leif of Port Townsend, Washington; sister Susan Lewison of Zumbrota, Minnesota; brother Scott Gustner of Red Wing, Minnesota; three sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Shirley Gustner; brothers Douglas Gustner and Jon Gustner; brother-in-law Todd Lewison; nephew Ben Noetzel; in-laws Don and Jo Olson; sisters-in-law Linda Challis, and Carol Myhre; and several close longtime friends.

Blessed be his memory among us.