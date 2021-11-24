James Guy Metcalf, 83, St. Cloud

November 3, 1938- November 17, 2021

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in the summer of 2022 for James Metcalf, age 83, who died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Jim was born on November 3, 1938, in Monticello MN to Kenneth and Agnes (Bailey) Metcalf. He graduated in 1963 from St. Cloud State and earned a law degree from the University of MN in 1966. After working for law firms in Willmar and St. Cloud, he established his practice in Monticello with Brad Larson, retiring in 1995.

He and Lynn Tessari were married in 1964 and raised their family in St. Cloud. Jim was a caring husband and father, and set a good example of hard work, honesty, and dedication to his family. He had fond memories of the fun he had watching the kids grow up.

In retirement, he relished his role as an exceptional grandfather to his eight grandkids, now ages 6-31, and he was grateful for the years he had to spend with them, to celebrate holidays and birthdays, attend their school programs, give them special “Grandpa” nicknames, help them learn to drive and occasionally offer them advice. He was a constant presence in the stands to cheer them on at tennis matches, and basketball, football, baseball and soccer games. They all appreciated his great sense of humor.

In the last year, Jim was delighted to become a great grandfather of baby Maya.

Jim grew up playing a variety of sports, and he also enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and especially golf. Some of the grandkids joked that he retired to work at the golf course.

He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughters Michelle Meyer, (Gordy), Longville MN, and Christine, (Erik Karlson) St. Cloud, and son Craig, (Monica Moser) Sartell, grandchildren Alison Meyer Stang (Nick), Zoe, Grant and Trent Meyer, Hayden and Mason Schmitz, and Kyla and Tyler Metcalf and great granddaughter Maya Stang, as well as brother Lenny, Louisiana, and sister LuAnn Metcalf, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Maxine Cleveland.

The family appreciates the compassionate medical care Jim received in the last few years and most recently during his time at Quiet Oaks.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud MN.