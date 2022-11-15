James Emil Dumas, 73, Little Falls

September 24, 1949 - November 13, 2022

James “Jim” Dumas, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away at the Little Falls Care Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November 30 from 12:00 P.M. until 1:45 P. M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

James Emil Dumas was born on September 24, 1949 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late James and Brenda (Lechtner) Dumas. He grew up and attended school in the Biloxi area. He Proudly served his Country in the United States Army and Air Force during the Vietnam War era. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked as an over the road driver for Fayard Trucking for many years. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Norton in 1991 in Louisiana. He also worked as a machinist for Team Industry in Cambridge. James loved fishing, collecting knives, watching the rodeo channel and doing his valley girl impersonation in his southern accent. Jim treasured his time spent with his cat, Callie. But most of all, time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always a blessing!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette Dumas of Little Falls; sons, Bryan (Ashley) Dumas of Oklahoma, Jason (Caroline) Dumas of Spooner, WI; daughters, Pauline (Thomas) Lehner of Carlos, Jeanette “Joyce” Bollin of Little Falls, Loretta Moore of Browerville; grandchildren, Ross, Justin, Nicholas, Arcadia, Austin, Harly, Cheyenne, Mercedes, Sierra, Colton, Shane, Shelby, Angela, Kayah, Marissa and Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Shawna, Dylan, Braxton, Madison, Luke, Hailey, Kase, Karsen, Easton, Brody, Eli, Chase, Chevelle, Aiden, Connor, Kynzlee and Colt; brother, David Dumas of Mississippi and many nieces, nephews and friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Brenda Dumas and sisters, Anna and Renee.