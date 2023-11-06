James Alvin Williams. Jr., 80, St. Cloud

November 9, 1942 - November 2, 2023

James A. Williams retired from St. Cloud State University as Emeritus Director of Buildings and Grounds. He passed away after a long stay in the St. Cloud Hospital, beginning July 3, 2023 - November 2, 2023.

There will be a viewing of his remains on Wednesday November 8, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. His final resting place will be in New Jersey at Garden of Memories Mausoleum located in Paramus, New Jersey

James was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee to Mr. and Mrs. James and Essie Mae Williams on November 9, 1942. He graduated from Tennessee State University in Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering. He attended Cornell University School of Labor Relations and Steven's Institute of Technology. James worked for several engineering firms in his area, Pall Corporation producing Powder metal filters for industry, blood, filters, etc… He also worked for Abex Corporation, Howmet Corporation, and Curtiss-Wrigh Corporation.

He met the love of his life Dr. Carolyn R. Williams and married her on March 16, 1968.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn; brothers and sisters, Dr.Johnny Wayne and wife Cora, Robert and wife Carol Lee, Leroy and wife Fannie, Paul, Linda, Deborah and husband Rev. Herbert Johnson, Barbara and husband Rev. Kenneth Johnson and Pete, his devoted baby brother who has been with him through out his illness supporting him and his wife; Brother-in-law, Dr. Davill Armstrong; sister-in-law Lovie Armstrong; classmate, Arthur Finely, who started Engineering School and remained friends since meeting him on orientation day; best Man in his wedding, Jim Marlatt and wife Charity and a host of family and friends from the Bishop/Davis/Williams/Armstrong families.