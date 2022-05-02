Jacquelyn “Jackie” LeMieur, 59, Little Falls

November 16, 1962 - May 1, 2022

Jacquelyn "Jackie" LeMieur, 59 year old resident of Little Falls, MN died Sunday, May 1 at her home in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:45 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.