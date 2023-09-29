Jacob Wetterling Story to be Featured on National TV Show

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Jacob Wetterling's story is going to be featured on national TV.

Patty Wetterling has announced ABC's 20/20 will be doing a two-hour special on their story on October 13th.

She says they've been working with the producers of the show since April and they have been to Minnesota several times interviewing key people that were close to the case. They talked to investigators, witnesses, reporters, and more.

Patty Wetterling calls it an in-depth report on a long and complicated case, but also a story about hope, resilience, faith and friendship.

Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped on October 22, 1989. His remains were found in September 2016.

Danny Heinrich was arrested and convicted in the case.

Wetterling also has a new book titled "Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope" which will be released that same week. The official launch of the book will be Wednesday, October 18th at the Hennepin County Library.

Upcoming Author Events

10/12/2023 – Patty @TEDxStCloud, Paramount Theatre, St. Cloud

10/14/2023 – JWRC 5K/11K Run/Walk, Lake Phalen Regional Park, St. Paul

10/18/2023 – Talk of the Stacks, Minneapolis Central Library (downtown), 6:30 PM

10/26/2023 – Little Theater Auditorium, New London, 6:00 PM

11/2/2023 – Patty’s Birthday! – Bad Habit Brewing, St. Joseph, 5 PM

11/4/2023 – Barnes and Noble, St. Cloud, 1 PM

11/18/2023 – Cross Roads Community Church, Spicer, 2 PM

