Jack Duane Horton, 82, St. Cloud

February 11, 1939 – January 2, 2022

Jack Duane Horton, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Jack was born February 11, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Duane and Gene (Abar) Horton. He graduated in 1957 from Hopkins High school and St. Cloud State in 1969 with his degree in education then obtaining two masters’ degrees. Jack served as a medic in the Army.

Jack was united in marriage to Penny Gebert, the love of his life, on March 19, 1960 at Calvary Methodist Church in Minneapolis, MN. They were united for 60 years. The couple made their home in St. Cloud, MN. Jack worked as an elementary school teacher in the St Cloud School District 742 for 30 years, many of them at Clearview in Clear Lake.

Jack enjoyed classic cars and restored many vehicles, favoring early 1950’s Chevrolet trucks and Model A Fords. Jack and Penny also restored and flipped houses before it was a thing. Jack and Penny enjoyed traveling in their RV and were blessed to spend many winters in Arizona, renewing friendships and making new acquaintances. Jack had a fond love of dogs; he always had a treat in his pocket for any dog he would meet along the way.

Jack is survived by son, Todd (Karen) Horton of Albany, MN; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Jochim of Scandia, MN; four grandchildren, Curt (Alisa) Schroder, of Prescott WI, Lexie (Vic) England of Hudson, WI, Lucas (Sarah) Jochim of Waverly, MN, and Emme (Issac) Jochim of Chicago, IL, and five great grandchildren, Brixton, Knox, Onyx, Lillian, and Leo. Also, surviving are brother, Farrell (Mary) Horton of Plymouth, MN and brother-in-law, Tim (Vicki) Gebert of Scottsdale, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Penny.

At this time please join Jack’s family in his request to love and respect those dear to you, be kind to animals, respectful of our environment and considerate of others in all you do. To leave things better than you found them.

Jack’s family wishes to also thank, the teams at Arise Cares, the VA Home Health, CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their compassion and support.

Jack will be laid to rest in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials preferred, to Quiet Oaks, CentraCare Hospice and Tri-County Humane Society.