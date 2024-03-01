IT’S TONIGHT!! St. Paul’s Baked Fish Dinner!

The Church of St. Paul's annual Baked Fish Dinner will be served on March 1, 2024, from 5-7 pm.

Please join us at the parish center at 1125 11th Ave N, St Cloud, MN 56303.

On the menu is our famous baked fish, homemade cheesy hash browns, green beans, coleslaw, and dinner rolls, with brownies for dessert.

