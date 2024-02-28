ITS TONIGHT!!! Burger Night at Sauk Rapids VFW!
IT'S TONIGHT!
The Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary Hosts Burger Night on the last Wednesday of every month.
This month's burger night:
February 28th - 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm
Burgers and chips with all the fixings: $4.00
Double Burgers: $6.00
Plus, a meat raffle at 5:00 pm benefits the Sauk Rapids-Rice Deep Portage Trip
