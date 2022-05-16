It’s Time to File Your Candidacy for Fall Elections in Minnesota

UNDATED -- This is a big election year in Minnesota with a number of seats to be decided at the city, school, county, and state levels.

The candidate filing period for the August 9th Primary Election is from Tuesday, May 17th through Tuesday, May 31st.

Here is a look at the open races this year in the tri-county metro area:

ST. CLOUD:

All four of the city council ward seats. Those seats are currently held by Dave Masters in Ward 1, Steve Laraway in Ward 2, Paul Brandmire in Ward 3, and Mike Conway in Ward 4. Laraway has already announced he will not be seeking re-election.

City Clerk Seth Kauffman says he is also looking for election judges for the upcoming elections.

SAUK RAPIDS:

Two city council seats. Those seats are currently held by Jason Ellering and Ellen Thronson.

SARTELL:

The mayor and two city council seats. Those seats are currently held by Mayor Ryan Fitzthum and council members Jeff Kolb and Tim Elness.

ST. CLOUD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Three school board member seats. Those seats are currently held by Zach Dorholt, Les Green, and Natalie Copeland.

STEARNS COUNTY:

All of the county commissioners' seats as well as the county attorney, auditor-treasurer, and sheriff. Those positions are currently held by Tarryl Clark in District 1, Joe Perske in District 2, Jeff Mergen in District 3, Leigh Lenzmeier in District 4, and Steve Notch in District 5. County Attorney Janelle Kendall, County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels, and County Sheriff Steve Soyka.

BENTON COUNTY:

Two county commissioners seats as well as the county attorney, auditor-treasurer, and sheriff. Those positions are currently held by Ed Popp in District 2, Steve Heinen in District 3, County Attorney Phil Miller, County Sheriff Troy Heck, and County Auditor-Treasurer Nadean Inman.

SHERBURNE COUNTY:

Four county commissioners seats as well as the county attorney, auditor-treasurer, sheriff and recorder. Those seats are currently held by Barbara Burandt in District 1, Raeanne Danielowski in District 2, Tim Dolan in District 3, Felix Schmiesing in District 4, Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold, Sheriff Joel Brott, Attorney Kathleen Heaney, and Recorder Michelle Ashe

STATE LEGISLATURE:

All of the Minnesota State Senate and State House seats are also up for election this year.

STATEWIDE OFFICES:

All four of the statewide offices in Minnesota are also on the ballot this year including Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Auditor.

For local elections that do not have a primary, their candidate filing period is August 2nd through the 16th. Locally, that includes the city of Waite Park, the city of St. Joseph, and the city of St. Augusta, and the Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice school districts.

This year's General Election is Tuesday, November 8th.