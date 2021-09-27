It’s ‘Banned Books Week’ at Great River: Top 10 Censored Books of 2020
THE BANNING OF BOOKS
To celebrate our right as free people, to read and write what we choose to, and make decisions based on free will, The Great River Regional Library is holding their annual "Banned Books Week" now through October 2nd.
Many of the books I read in school can no longer be read because of official challenges against material, which are a formal written complaint to have a book not only removed from schools, but from libraries and all public use as well.
According to an article written by Griver.org, most of the challenged material is children's books. Even though most people are trying to remove these materials as a way of protecting people, in the end, they are trying to remove them from public use altogether, which takes away our rights and make decisions on what we want to read.
THE MOST CHALLENGED BOOKS OF 2020
The library his listed the top 10 challenged books of 2020.
- George by Alex Gino
- Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You by Ibram X. Kendi & Jason Reynolds
- All American Boys by Jason Reynolds & Brendan Kiely
- Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
- Something Happened In Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins & Ann Hazzard
- To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
- Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
- The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas