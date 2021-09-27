THE BANNING OF BOOKS

To celebrate our right as free people, to read and write what we choose to, and make decisions based on free will, The Great River Regional Library is holding their annual "Banned Books Week" now through October 2nd.

Get our free mobile app

Many of the books I read in school can no longer be read because of official challenges against material, which are a formal written complaint to have a book not only removed from schools, but from libraries and all public use as well.

According to an article written by Griver.org, most of the challenged material is children's books. Even though most people are trying to remove these materials as a way of protecting people, in the end, they are trying to remove them from public use altogether, which takes away our rights and make decisions on what we want to read.

THE MOST CHALLENGED BOOKS OF 2020

The library his listed the top 10 challenged books of 2020.

George by Alex Gino

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You by Ibram X. Kendi & Jason Reynolds

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds & Brendan Kiely

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

Something Happened In Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins & Ann Hazzard

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born