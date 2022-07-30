Isolated Storms Possible on Sunday
UNDATED -- The threat of severe weather is still possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
The best chance of any thunderstorms will occur Sunday afternoon and early evening across west-central and central Minnesota, with the activity moving eastward during the evening.
Monday will be drier and less humid, but it will be short-lived as the heat and humidity build by midweek.
