Slight Chance for Isolated Severe Storms on Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop Tuesday afternoon and a few could approach or exceed severe limits with 1-inch hail.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Otherwise, locally heavy rainfall with slow-moving storms is also likely.

Activity should weaken late Tuesday evening.

Get our free mobile app

Here in St. Cloud, we could use some rain. We started the day on Tuesday with just .71 of an inch of rain so far in the month of May. That's 2.70 inches below normal for the month so far.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

It's also looking HOT! Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s through early next week.

The hottest day is expected to be Friday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES