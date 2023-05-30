Slight Chance for Isolated Severe Storms on Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop Tuesday afternoon and a few could approach or exceed severe limits with 1-inch hail.
Otherwise, locally heavy rainfall with slow-moving storms is also likely.
Activity should weaken late Tuesday evening.
Get our free mobile app
Here in St. Cloud, we could use some rain. We started the day on Tuesday with just .71 of an inch of rain so far in the month of May. That's 2.70 inches below normal for the month so far.
It's also looking HOT! Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s through early next week.
The hottest day is expected to be Friday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Camp Courage in Maple Lake Getting Bonding Money
- Eastside Construction: Copper Kitchen Balancing New, Tradition
- Bistro With Arts Vibe Planned for East St. Cloud
- Bonding Money Allows Children's Museum to Complete Construction
- New Coffee Bar Coming to Downtown St. Cloud