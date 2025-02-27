Is It Too Early For Bear Activity in Central MN?

There are more bears in Central Minnesota than most people think. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says bear sightings have picked up in recent years in part, due to trail cameras and cell phone camera footage near area homes. The picture above is from a trail camera near Cold Spring in 2024. Schmitt says it may be a bit early for black bears to break from hibernation but the warmer than usual weather in the last week may get a few of them out and looking for food. The spring is the time bears tend to become more aggressive looking for food because natural food sources aren't available yet.

Minnesota only has black bears according to Assistant Director and Biologist Spencer Peter from the North American Bear Center and Northwoods Ecology Hall in Ely, Minnesota. He says black bears tend to be afraid of humans but people should always be cautious.

Fish houses in most locations in Minnesota need to be off the ice by Sunday except for portable houses which need to be removed as you leave the lake. Ice houses can remain on Lake of Wood through March. Schmitt says very few ice houses remain on Central Minnesota lakes because of the warm weather we've had this past week. He says ice conditions are still good and good pan fishing should remain through March depending on the weather. Schmitt reminds Minnesotans to renew their fishing license on March 1 as last year's license expires on February 28.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.