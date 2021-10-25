Is Crossroads Center Hosting Trick or Treating This Year?

Typically in years past, Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has a held mall-wide trick or treating event on or around Halloween

It was a fun way to get people to the mall while also providing a warm enough environment to actually be able to see the kiddo's costumes.

In Minnesota, you never know what the weather will be like. That's why several people opted in to trick or treat at the mall exclusively with their little kids.

Get our free mobile app

So, will Crossroads Center be hosting their usual trick or treating event this year?

The short answer is...no. They will not be doing trick or treating for kids. We reached out to the mall and they let us know that the event is not moving forward as normal this year.

Typically, their events are very well attended. When asked if their decision not to host trick or treating this year was related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they wrote, "Yes, this event in the past has drawn a large crowd and would no doubt do the same this year. Thank you for your understanding."

So in short, there will not be trick or treating at Crossroads Mall this year. However, if you're looking for an alternative from walking through your neighborhood on Halloween night, you may want to check out one of central Minnesota's trunk or treat events.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!

Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions