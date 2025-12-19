September 25, 1937 – December 16, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Irv A. Zupke passed away on December 16, 2025, at the St. Cloud VA, at the age of 88.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Irvin Algene Zupke was born to Alfred and Esther Zupke on September 25, 1937, in Svea, MN. Irv graduated from Willmar High School in 1956. The same year, he proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Iraklion AFB on the island of Crete, and Barksdale AFB specializing in Teletype. He received an Honorable Discharge on June 19, 1960.

After his time of service, he attended SCSU and Waldorf College playing basketball. While at Waldorf, he held the record for most points scored in one game (47). After college, Irv went on to work at John Clark Elementary from 1970- 2011, where he made many connections and got to know multiple generations of families.

Irv married his wife, Jane, in Watertown, SD, on May 28, 1965. Together they shared two children, Craig, and Cindy.

One thing Irv loved was spending time with his family, especially Sunday dinners. He loved golf, fishing, Bingo, Playing Cards, and he never missed a ball game. Another activity he was quite good at was bowling. On the T.V. show, Bowlerama, he won a car. Irv also enjoyed getting autographs. Two of his most prized were from Johnny Cash, and Willie Mays.

Throughout Irv’s life he had an unwavering faith in God.

Irv is survived by his Children, Cindy (Todd) Mayer, of Sartell, and Craig (Jennifer) Zupke, of Bloomington; Grandchildren, Alex Mayer, of Sartell, Emma Zupke, and Greta Zupke, of Bloomington; Siblings, JoAnn Wehking, and Eldon (Marevick) Zupke; in-law’s, Jim (Julie) Dahl, Sharon Dahl, and Jeff (Colleen) Dahl, along with nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jane; sister-in-law, Amaro Zupke; Brothers-in-law, Henry Wehking, Jack Dahl, Jerry Dahl, and many other special family members.

A very special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud VA 49-1 for their respect and care for Irv for the last 3.5 years.