Irene McDougall, 81, Brooklyn Center

February 18, 1938 - February 18, 2019

Irene McDougall, 81 year old resident of Brooklyn Center, died Monday, February 18 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 2-6 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00-9:45 AM on Monday, March 4 at the funeral home. The burial will be at 10:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls o Monday, March 4.

A full and complete notice will follow.