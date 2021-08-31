Irene Fussy, 84, Little Falls, formerly of Sobieski

June 30, 1937 - August 30, 2021

Irene Fussy, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Sobieski passed away on August 30 at St. Otto's Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 3, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.