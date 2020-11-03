Iowa Virus Cases Soar As State 2nd in US Behind South Dakota

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa's rate of positive coronavirus cases moved up to second in the nation behind only South Dakota.

Data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday showed the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 25.5% on Oct. 19 to 37.4% on Nov. 2.

Only South Dakota has a higher average rate, at 50.6%.

The 730 people being treated Tuesday at Iowa hospitals for coronavirus infections also was a record.

The state posted 1,516 new confirmed cases and 22 deaths, bringing the total to 133,229 cases and 1,755 deaths.