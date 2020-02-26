Investigators Work to Determine Cause of Alexandria Fire

ALEXANDRIA (AP) -- Investigators worked to learn what caused a massive fire that wiped out part of downtown Alexandria.

More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday that destroyed RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie's Bazaar and Little Darlings Children's Boutique.

About two dozen tenants who lived in apartments above the stores were evacuated safely.

City spokeswoman Sarah Stadtherr says firefighters used a drone with thermal imaging for the first time. It allowed them to locate hot spots and more effectively use their hoses.

Carlette Vernlund, who owns Charlie's Bazaar, says she'll be meeting with her insurance agent this week to determine how to proceed.