Investigation into Fatal Mille Lacs County Hit and Run Not Over

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- The investigation into the fatal hit and run of Milles Lacs County doctor Cathy Donovan is not over after authorities seized a vehicle of interest.

Sheriff Kyle Burton says they're still seeking additional information from the public:

"And there's a lot more work to be done. And you know this could be the vehicle or it could not be. We just don't know that yet. And so if there's something out there that somebody hasn't shared yet that could be relevant we definitely want to know about it."

The Minnesota B-C-A is testing hair and other samples found on an Edina man's Tesla to see if they match Donovan's D-N-A.

She was struck and killed while walking her dogs on November 13th