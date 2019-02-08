Interstates Reopen In North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened sections of the interstates and highways that were previously closed due to blizzard conditions.

Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the southern South Dakota border, as well as I-94 from Jamestown to Fargo, reopened Friday morning. Also, state Highway 13 is now passable between I-29 and Wahpeton.

Heavy snow and strong winds whipped up blizzard conditions Thursday. The National Weather Service said 12 inches of snow fell near Fargo.

In Minnesota, the State Patrol closed all highways in seven west-central Minnesota counties Thursday night because of whiteout conditions and a number of vehicles blocking the roads. Those counties included Wilkin, Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift and Traverse.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to provide assistance and emergency relief services for stranded motorists in Renville County.