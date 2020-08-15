Interfaith Service for Unity and Justice Happening Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- All members of the St. Cloud community are invited to participate in an interfaith service Sunday afternoon.

Greater St. Cloud Faith Leaders is holding a “Faith Communities Service for Unity and Justice” in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church in lieu of their annual summer picnic.

The service starts at 4:00 p.m. and will include prayers, readings, and songs from various religious traditions as well as fellowship.

Social-distancing will be in place and you are asked to bring a mask and a chair as well as an umbrella in case of rain.

The event is the first in a series that will be hosted by different local faith communities.