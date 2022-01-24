Inez E. Paetznick, 96, Sauk Rapids

June 26, 1925 – January 20, 2022

Inez Eileen Paetznick, age 96, Sauk Rapids, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Inez was born June 26, 1925 in Paynesville, MN to Theodore and Leslie (Schultz) Kohlhoff. She married Ralph Wegner in 1944. They later divorced. Inez married Otto W. Pateznick in October 1954. Inez worked as a seamstress making custom draperies for Herbergers. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. Inez also enjoyed doing hardanger and won many county and state fair ribbons for her work.

Survivors include her children, Michael Paetznick of St. Cloud, MN; Ronald (Laura) Wegner of Kansas City, MO; Debra Paetznick of Sauk Rapids, MN; Connie (Svend) Pedersen of Aalborg, Denmark; Trudy (Robert) Bachman of Costa Rica; step son Robert (Jane) Paetznick of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Otto Paetznick on October 22, 1995, step son Keith Paetznick and brother Gene Kohlhoff.