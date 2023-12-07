Indoor Golf Coming To US Bank Stadium

Although Minnesota is home to a lot of great golf courses, it can be hard to find a place to keep up your skills during the long winter months.

With that being said, US Bank Stadium is inviting golfers to play a nine-hole round of golf at the home of the Minnesota Vikings in February 2024.

The event, called Upper Deck Golf, is the first-ever golf event at US Bank Stadium.

As part of U.S. Bank Stadium’s first-ever indoor golf event, fans will have a chance to play a round of golf from the upper seating areas, utilizing custom greens on the field while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food, and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium.

Anyone interested can sign up for the waitlist to get priority tee times when they become available.

Golf bags are not allowed at the event. If bringing clubs the organizers ask you carry them individually, otherwise clubs will be provided.

Tickets are available in two tiers, with standard tee times consisting of a round of golf, a set of golf balls and access to a clubhouse bar and a price of $79.99 per person.

VIP packages include everything in the standard time plus extras like a complementary meal and extra golf balls.

The event is set for February 23-25th at US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. The stadium also recently announced it would be hosting skating and running events during the winter as well.