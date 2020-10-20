Indiana Man Rescued from Northern Minnesota Wilderness

ELY (AP) -- An Indiana man is safe after rescuers found him cold, wet and alone in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota.

Authorities received a call Saturday night from an outfitter that had dropped off 34-year-old Chori Rummel, of Elkhart, Indiana, earlier for his first trip into the wilderness.

The solo paddler used a handheld device to send an SOS signal, and a message stating ``Help Wet and Cold.''

Rescuers broke through ice to reach his campsite and bring him to safety.

Rummel says his experience has not dissuaded him from trying again, ``but not until June.''