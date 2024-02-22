India Faith Krueger Wasilowski, 19, St. Cloud

November 21, 2004 – February 19, 2024

India Faith Krueger Wasilowski, AKA India J. Kruger, age 19, died on Monday, February 19, 2024 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

India’s life began in Minneapolis, MN on November 21, 2004. India enjoyed loud music, with lots of bass, the wind blowing through her hair, and warm sunny days. In spite of disabilities, she loved swimming, playing miracle league baseball, sleepovers with friends, going to movies and restaurants, rides at the fair, going sledding and all things sweet to eat.

India was quick to smile and had a contagious giggle. In more recent years pain from degenerative hips and various infections impaired her ability to enjoy many activities. Even near the end of her life she showed her fierce determination to get the most out of each day. It was very clear that she took comfort in being home with her family and having visits from friends.

India is survived by her parents, Nancy Wasilowski and Morgan Krueger, of St. Cloud; siblings, Antonio, Ian, and Kennedy; grandmother, Shirley Krueger, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Sky and Analee; brothers, Paul and Logan; grandparents, Burnell and Emil Wasilowski, and Vernon Krueger.

India’s family would like to thank the many medical providers, educators, therapists, friends and family who each played an important role in her life. Extra thanks as well to Dr. Dove Watkin and Centra Care Hospice.