Inaugural 5K Honors Wife and Son of Holdingford Teacher [VIDEO]

HOLDINGFORD -- The people of Holdingford gathered to celebrate the legacy of one of their own on Sunday.

Despite the rain and the cold, over 300 people came out for the inaugural Miles for Myers 5K held on and around the Lake Wobegon Trail.

The run honors Casey and Simon Myers , the wife and unborn son of Holdingford teacher Matthew Myers , who were killed in a car crash in December.

Event Director and family friend Mellissa Miller says the turnout was triple what she expected.

It just is heartwarming to see all of these people come together for the same reason and it just reminds us that we're still here and here for each other. Makes it a little bit easier.

Miller says it is the kind of event Casey would have put together for somebody else and helps keep her memory alive.

She was always thinking about others, and so this is a way for us to remember Casey and to continue giving back. Always bringing those memories and things like that.

She also says they hope to make the event an annual one. All proceeds from the run go directly to a college scholarship fund for Casey and Matts’ son Tyson .