ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud-based startup has made it to the finals in a prestigious statewide competition.

Last month, we told you that Impacks owned by Brandon and Clare Richards was named one of three finalists in the Education and Training division of the Minnesota Cup.



We now know that they have won their division and the $25,000 prize that goes with it.

The nine divisional winners now move on to present to the Minnesota Cup Grand Prize Review Board in October, competing for an additional $50,000 prize.

The money can be used for the continued growth of their companies. The Grand Finale is on October 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the McNamara Alumni Center.

The Minnesota Cup program has served 30,000 entrepreneurs across the state and supported their company growth by awarding $5.8 million in start-up funding.