Immersive Alice In Wonderland Experience An Hour Away From St. Cloud Opens In Less Than A Month

An immersive Alice In Wonderland experience is set to open in Minneapolis next month! "The Alice" will temporarily take over Stillheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge from July 20th to October 23rd.

Lewis Carroll's "Alice In Wonderland" was first published in 1865 and has since been adapted dozens of times on the stage and screen. There are nearly 40 Alice in Wonderland based films and nearly 30 television shows have been made, with the Disney version probably the most well-known.

According to the event's website, the $47 admission fee will include an opportunity to create two 'Wonderland' cocktails, solve riddles similar to those Alice solved in the stories, eat an "Eat Me" cookie, paint roses red and more.

The event is open to those age 21 and over.

An immersive cocktail adventure! Come along on a 90-minute topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland. Brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema, and A.K Wregg. For those both curious and curiouser – this will be the tea party to end all tea parties. Join us for a theatrical, alternate reality experience that will take you down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass!

