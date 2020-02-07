Immersion Students Hold Chinese New Year Celebration [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District held their first-ever Chinese New Year Celebration at Madison Elementary School on Friday night.

The event featured food, traditional instruments, kung fu, a lion dance, crafts, dumpling making, and a silent auction.

Immersion & World Languages Coordinator Sue Linn-Hasbrouck says it’s exciting for the students to share Chinese culture with the St. Cloud community.

We thought this would be an important thing to celebrate here to teach people what Chinese New Year is, to bring in musicians, and also to let our students perform so we can have the community learn about who we are as a Chinese immersion program and also learn about Chinese culture.

The festivities were originally planned as a fundraiser for the eighth-grade Chinese immersion students’ trip to China, but the trip has been postponed due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

