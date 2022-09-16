If You See This on Your Car, DON’T Touch It With Your Hands

Here we go, another thing that is happening to our population. Another way for someone to take advantage of someone else with assault or theft, or both.

There is a new "evil" happening, as stated in this post going around on social media.



As stated in the post, if you happen to see a cloth on the door handle of your car, do not touch it with your hands. It could be laced with a drug that will incapacitate the person who touches it. When that happens the person who put it there is most likely watching and waiting for the owner to do this, then they will attack.

When you see and hear about these types of things one always wonders if this is actually true. The normal reaction is to not believe it. It's so awful to believe that there are people out there who would do this, and every day I find out that there really are people who are this evil and warped.

I'd like to think that this is only something that you would see on a TV show like "Criminal Minds" or "Law and Order". But the crazy thing is that many times those shows are based on actual events.

The post states that this first was noticed in Texas, but this has been seen in other cities as well. So, it's best to be on the look out and it's better to be safe than sorry. If you do see this on your car, or someone else's just knock it off if you can with your foot, or some other object to get it off of the handle. Hopefully there won't be any residue on the handle of the door.

Pure evil.

