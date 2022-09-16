If You See This on Your Car, DON&#8217;T Touch It With Your Hands

If You See This on Your Car, DON’T Touch It With Your Hands

Facebook.com

Here we go, another thing that is happening to our population.  Another way for someone to take advantage of someone else with assault or theft, or both.

There is a new "evil" happening, as stated in this post going around on social media.

As stated in the post, if you happen to see a cloth on the door handle of your car, do not touch it with your hands.  It could be laced with a drug that will incapacitate the person who touches it.  When that happens the person who put it there is most likely watching and waiting for the owner to do this, then they will attack.

Get our free mobile app

When you see and hear about these types of things one always wonders if this is actually true.  The normal reaction is to not believe it.  It's so awful to believe that there are people out there who would do this, and every day I find out that there really are people who are this evil and warped.

I'd like to think that this is only something that you would see on a TV show like "Criminal Minds" or "Law and Order".  But the crazy thing is that many times those shows are based on actual events.

The post states that this first was noticed in Texas, but this has been seen in other cities as well.  So, it's best to be on the look out and it's better to be safe than sorry. If you do see this on your car, or someone else's just knock it off if you can with your foot, or some other object to get it off of the handle.  Hopefully there won't be any residue on the handle of the door.

Pure evil.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON