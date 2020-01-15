Icy Roads Cause Two-Vehicle Crash in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A two-vehicle crash on an icy stretch of Highway 10 in Sauk Rapids sent one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash Wednesday just before 11 a.m. on Highway 10, south of County Road 33.

The patrol says 64-year-old Daniel Valerius was eastbound in a Chevrolet Venture when he lost control on a patch of ice and went into the ditch. Shortly after, 56-year-old Michelle Melin, also southbound on Highway 10, lost control of her Chevrolet Silverado in the same place and entered the ditch, hitting the Venture.

Melin's passenger, 62-year-old Michael Melin, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were unhurt.