Icy Road Leads to Rollover in Eden Lake Township

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP -- Slippery roads are believed to be a factor in a rollover crash in Eden Lake Township Sunday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Gabriella Hartfield of Eden Valley was northbound on County Road 43 around 10:30 p.m. when the crash happened. The sheriff's office says Hartfield's car hit a patch of ice near County Road 162, slid off the roadway, and rolled onto its roof.

Hartfield was taken to Paynesville Hospital as a precaution.